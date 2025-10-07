Pristyn Care Expands with Three New Super-Specialty Hospitals

Pristyn Care has unveiled plans to launch three new super-specialty hospitals in Pune, Indore, and Hyderabad as part of its rapid national expansion.

With these additions, the number of ICU units operated by the company exceeds 100, a testament to its commitment to enhancing healthcare infrastructure.

The expansion includes over 700 beds, 30+ modular operating theatres, and advanced diagnostic facilities, offering a broad range of specialties and services guided by India's top medical professionals.

