Pristyn Care Expands with Three New Super-Specialty Hospitals
Pristyn Care has announced the opening of three new super-specialty hospitals in Pune, Indore, and Hyderabad, marking significant growth with over 100 ICU units. This expansion supports the firm's transformation into a full-spectrum healthcare provider, emphasizing patient-centric, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and delivering expert care across India.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 16:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Pristyn Care has unveiled plans to launch three new super-specialty hospitals in Pune, Indore, and Hyderabad as part of its rapid national expansion.
With these additions, the number of ICU units operated by the company exceeds 100, a testament to its commitment to enhancing healthcare infrastructure.
The expansion includes over 700 beds, 30+ modular operating theatres, and advanced diagnostic facilities, offering a broad range of specialties and services guided by India's top medical professionals.
