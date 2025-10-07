Mizoram's Malaria Battle: A Pressing Challenge

Mizoram faces the daunting challenge of holding the highest malaria incidence rate in the country, state Health Minister Lalrinpuii announced on Tuesday.

Even as the state sees a decrease in cases, six lives have been lost to malaria this year, sounding alarms of immediate action.

Key districts like Lawngtlai, Mamit, Lunglei, and Siaha remain at the epicenter, accounting for nearly 80% of the state's cases. Minister Lalrinpuii emphasized the need for intensified efforts and collaboration with NGOs and local communities to tackle this public health threat.

To bolster the fight against malaria, Mizoram is set to recruit 100 health workers as frontline defenders in this battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)