Mizoram's Malaria Battle: A Pressing Challenge

Mizoram is facing the country's highest malaria incidence, with major efforts underway to combat the disease. The state has reported six malaria-related deaths this year. Health Minister Lalrinpuii emphasizes the need for collective efforts, highlighting four districts with the highest cases. 100 health workers are to be recruited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 07-10-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 22:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Mizoram faces the daunting challenge of holding the highest malaria incidence rate in the country, state Health Minister Lalrinpuii announced on Tuesday.

Even as the state sees a decrease in cases, six lives have been lost to malaria this year, sounding alarms of immediate action.

Key districts like Lawngtlai, Mamit, Lunglei, and Siaha remain at the epicenter, accounting for nearly 80% of the state's cases. Minister Lalrinpuii emphasized the need for intensified efforts and collaboration with NGOs and local communities to tackle this public health threat.

To bolster the fight against malaria, Mizoram is set to recruit 100 health workers as frontline defenders in this battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

