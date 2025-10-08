Left Menu

Germany Tightens Grip on Cannabis Sales Amid Surge

Germany plans to restrict online cannabis sales to combat soaring imports and calls for in-person medical consultations for prescriptions. The new policy will halt mail-order deliveries and confine distribution to physical pharmacies, ensuring counsel. Health Minister cites misuse as impetus for the change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to a significant rise in cannabis imports since legalizing its recreational use, Germany's cabinet has decided to curtail online sales of the drug. The government announced on Wednesday that to acquire a cannabis prescription, individuals would need to engage directly with a doctor, with mail-order delivery facing prohibition.

This legislative amendment aims to confine distribution to physical pharmacies to guarantee the necessary counseling. Germany, which sanctioned recreational cannabis in April 2024, saw a dramatic 400% increase in imports during the first half of 2025, compared to the previous year.

Though prescriptions through the nation's social health insurance system have only seen a minor uptick, the expansion is believed to stem from non-medical use, according to officials. This decision, however, raises concerns about access for rural patients, as voiced by a Berlin pharmacy spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

