Germany Tightens Grip on Cannabis Sales Amid Surge
Germany plans to restrict online cannabis sales to combat soaring imports and calls for in-person medical consultations for prescriptions. The new policy will halt mail-order deliveries and confine distribution to physical pharmacies, ensuring counsel. Health Minister cites misuse as impetus for the change.
In response to a significant rise in cannabis imports since legalizing its recreational use, Germany's cabinet has decided to curtail online sales of the drug. The government announced on Wednesday that to acquire a cannabis prescription, individuals would need to engage directly with a doctor, with mail-order delivery facing prohibition.
This legislative amendment aims to confine distribution to physical pharmacies to guarantee the necessary counseling. Germany, which sanctioned recreational cannabis in April 2024, saw a dramatic 400% increase in imports during the first half of 2025, compared to the previous year.
Though prescriptions through the nation's social health insurance system have only seen a minor uptick, the expansion is believed to stem from non-medical use, according to officials. This decision, however, raises concerns about access for rural patients, as voiced by a Berlin pharmacy spokesperson.
