Crisis in Congo: Health Facilities Struggle Amid Conflict and Funding Shortage

Eastern Congo's health facilities are grappling with medicine shortages due to ongoing conflict and insufficient humanitarian funding. The situation endangers thousands of lives, as over 80% of centers operate without external support. The ICRC highlights the persistent threat from armed groups and the humanitarian crisis, intensified by the M23 rebels' advance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 08-10-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 19:00 IST
Health facilities in eastern Congo are severely affected by medicine shortages caused by regional conflict and dwindling humanitarian aid, as reported by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Wednesday.

Following an assessment of 240 centers in North and South Kivu—areas impacted by the M23 rebels' aggressive push earlier this year—the ICRC has voiced concerns over the deepening humanitarian crisis in one of the world's largest contexts.

The ICRC noted that essential medicines for diseases like malaria and HIV are unavailable due to the difficulties in crossing conflict zones, threatening thousands of lives.

"Our funding shortfall means more than 80% of health facilities in Kivu receive no assistance, relying solely on the dedication of local staff," explained François Moreillon, ICRC's Congo delegation head.

Alongside shortages, many health workers have evacuated, leading to staffing issues in numerous facilities. Congo's eastern region continues to be a hotspot for armed conflicts, exacerbating existing humanitarian problems, with the M23 rebels' activities displacing millions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

