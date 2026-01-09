Left Menu

Trump's Bold Peace Claims: Resolving Global Conflicts and Pursuing Nobel Honors

Donald Trump claims he halted conflicts between India and Pakistan, as well as other nations, alleging he saved millions of lives. He suggests these achievements merit a Nobel Prize, recognizing his impact on global peace efforts, though India denies third-party intervention in its conflict resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-01-2026 23:26 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 23:26 IST
Donald Trump

In a series of bold assertions, former US President Donald Trump has reiterated his claim that he played a crucial role in halting the conflict between nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan. Trump, well-known for his straightforward manner, spoke about his involvement for the 70th time, emphasizing the urgency and scale of the crisis involving eight aircraft being shot down last year.

During an interview with Fox News, Trump discussed his perception of the conflict, noting that in theory, such interventions might deserve a Nobel Prize, given the long-standing nature of some hostilities. He boasts having stopped multiple wars, including those in Southeast Asia and Africa, saving countless lives in the process. India, however, maintains a strict policy against third-party mediation in its disputes.

Despite the lack of acknowledgment from the Nobel committee, Trump has found some recognition through Venezuela opposition leader María Corina Machado, who expressed her intent to award him a Nobel Prize for his support of her country. Trump continues to express his frustration over Norway's reluctance to honor his self-proclaimed achievements, labeling it a 'major embarrassment.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

