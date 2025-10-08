Major Billing Scandal: Kanpur Hospitals Under CBI Scrutiny

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched an investigation into two Kanpur hospitals for alleged discrepancies in the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) billing and payments. Both Rajni Hospital and Taurus Hospital are accused of raising bills for patients who reportedly were never admitted, as per CBI officials.

An enquiry report by the CGHS Directorate pointed out significant irregularities in the billing processes. It highlighted a lack of proper infrastructure and violation of empanelment criteria at both medical institutions. Rajni Hospital was specifically criticized for inadequate medical facilities while continuing to file high-value claims.

The report, which has become the basis for an FIR, states that Rajni Hospital submitted claims totaling Rs 39.34 crore, with Rs 27 crore already paid, since June 2021. Meanwhile, questionable billing practices at Taurus Hospital, which displayed an uptick in claims following a change in ownership, have also come under scrutiny.

