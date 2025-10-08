Left Menu

Concerns Raised Over Clinical Trials in Ahmedabad Labs

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation reported concerns to the Gujarat Food and Drug Control Administration over alleged misconduct in clinical trials by local laboratories. Complaints highlighted issues of inadequate care and unauthorized filming of participants, prompting official intervention for regulatory compliance.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has alerted the Gujarat Food and Drug Control Administration following complaints of misconduct in clinical trials conducted by several city-based laboratories, an official revealed Wednesday.

Medical Officer Dr. Bhavin Solanki stated that reports have surfaced regarding insufficient care provided to trial participants both during and post-trial.

The complaints also involve allegations of trial participants being recorded without consent. The Corporation has forwarded the information to the FDCA for necessary action in light of the serious nature of these claims.

