Concerns Raised Over Clinical Trials in Ahmedabad Labs

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has alerted the Gujarat Food and Drug Control Administration following complaints of misconduct in clinical trials conducted by several city-based laboratories, an official revealed Wednesday.

Medical Officer Dr. Bhavin Solanki stated that reports have surfaced regarding insufficient care provided to trial participants both during and post-trial.

The complaints also involve allegations of trial participants being recorded without consent. The Corporation has forwarded the information to the FDCA for necessary action in light of the serious nature of these claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)