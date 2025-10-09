Left Menu

Contaminated Cough Syrup Crisis: IMA Demands Justice for Arrested Doctor

Following the arrest of a pediatrician linked to child deaths from contaminated cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) urges the Health Minister to drop charges against the doctor. IMA criticizes regulatory failures and calls for reforms to ensure drug safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 08:35 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 08:35 IST
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) is demanding urgent intervention from Union Health Minister JP Nadda after a pediatrician was arrested in Madhya Pradesh. The arrest follows child fatalities linked to the consumption of contaminated cough syrup.

Condemning the arrest, IMA argues the catastrophe stems from the manufacturer's quality control failures and regulatory oversight inadequacies. The organization asserts the physician acted in good faith and should not be held accountable for the adulteration of drugs.

IMA is advocating for systemic reforms, including enhanced regulatory infrastructure and policies. The association emphasizes that justice must be served by focusing on manufacturers and enforcement bodies responsible for the tragedy, not the medical practitioner fulfilling their duties.

