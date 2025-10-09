Left Menu

Foreign Investment Surge: Japanese Markets Witness Major Inflows

Foreign investors poured significant capital into Japanese stocks as Sanae Takaichi became the head of the Liberal Democratic Party. The Nikkei 225 and Topix Index achieved record levels. Japanese long-term bonds and short-term bills also saw increased foreign inflows, while Japanese investors continued to divest foreign assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 09:45 IST
Foreign Investment Surge: Japanese Markets Witness Major Inflows
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Foreign investors injected substantial capital into Japanese stocks ahead of the Liberal Democratic Party's election, selecting Sanae Takaichi as its leader and Japan's upcoming prime minister.

As a result, the Nikkei 225 climbed 4.75%, and the broader Topix Index rose 3.1% on Monday. These indexes hit new records following Takaichi's unexpected victory, sparking hopes for increased economic stimulus.

In addition to equity inflows, Japanese long-term bonds also attracted significant foreign interest, with a net inflow of 1.26 trillion yen. Conversely, Japanese investors continued to divest from foreign assets, marking a third consecutive week of net sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navigating the Waters of Insurance: Inline Transit vs Marine Cargo

Navigating the Waters of Insurance: Inline Transit vs Marine Cargo

 India
2
Historic Ceasefire: Israel and Hamas Reach Hostage Exchange Agreement

Historic Ceasefire: Israel and Hamas Reach Hostage Exchange Agreement

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes: Fire Claims Young Life at Kodagu School

Tragedy Strikes: Fire Claims Young Life at Kodagu School

 India
4
Global Leaders Gather for North Korea's Ruling Party 80th Anniversary

Global Leaders Gather for North Korea's Ruling Party 80th Anniversary

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025