Tragic Toll: Toxic Syrup Causes Child Deaths, Factory Owner Arrested

Indian police arrested S.Ranganathan, owner of Sresan Pharmaceutical Manufacturer, after cough syrup from his company was linked to the deaths of 19 children. The syrup contained toxic diethylene glycol well above legal limits, causing a regulatory reevaluation by Indian authorities and highlighting pharmaceutical control challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 17:45 IST
The owner of Sresan Pharmaceutical Manufacturer, S.Ranganathan, has been apprehended following a tragic incident involving the company's cough syrup that led to the deaths of at least 19 young children in Madhya Pradesh, India. The syrup contained toxic diethylene glycol at dangerously high levels.

Authorities revealed that the Coldrif syrup, already banned in multiple Indian regions after testing positive for the chemical, has triggered a robust response from local drug enforcement. Efforts include random testing and retrieval of syrup bottles from stores and households, with significant quantities already recovered.

The incident has raised serious questions about the regulation of pharmaceuticals within India. In light of previous international incidents, Indian authorities are intensifying scrutiny on both domestic and potentially unofficial exports of medicines, as they seek to address and close existing regulatory gaps.

