Rising Tide of Religious Hate Crimes in England and Wales

New data reveal that Jews in England and Wales faced the highest rate of religious hate crimes up to March, according to the interior ministry. Despite Muslims experiencing a higher total number of such crimes, their rate is lower due to a larger population share.

The report highlighted 2,873 hate crimes against those perceived to be Jewish, which equates to 106 crimes per 10,000 people. In contrast, Muslims recorded 4,478 hate crimes at a rate of 12 per 10,000 people. Social tensions, amplified by the Gaza conflict, persist.

Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood condemned the rise in hate crimes, emphasizing increased police vigilance following a deadly synagogue attack and protests after a tragic event in Southport. Discrepancies in data collection from London somewhat skewed the results.

(With inputs from agencies.)