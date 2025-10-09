Relief in Madhya Pradesh: Over 200 Children Prescribed Coldrif Syrup Found Safe

In Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, a crisis was averted as over 200 children, who had been prescribed the now-banned cough syrup Coldrif, were traced and found safe, according to government officials.

The district recently faced tragedy with 22 children dying from kidney infections allegedly linked to the contaminated cough syrup, spurring authorities into action. Dr. Praveen Soni, the government paediatrician responsible, was arrested last Saturday due to alleged negligence. As officials investigated, they contacted families of the children prescribed Coldrif, confirming their well-being.

Efforts are now focused on reclaiming remaining syrup bottles. Local health workers, ASHAs, are conducting household visits, collecting evidence, and recording statements. The investigation revealed Dr. Soni treated over 5,200 patients since August 17, with more than 200 receiving Coldrif. Mobilizing numerous personnel, officials aim to complete family verifications by late Thursday night despite earlier delays caused by VVIP events.

(With inputs from agencies.)