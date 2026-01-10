Left Menu

Federal Judge Halts Trump's Bid to End Immigration Protections

A federal judge plans to temporarily block the Trump administration from ending a program protecting immigrants from deportation. The Family Reunification Parole program, affecting individuals from several countries, faces termination by the Department of Homeland Security. Legal advocates argue this act is unfair to immigrants who have settled into their new lives.

Updated: 10-01-2026 02:44 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal judge intends to issues a temporary restraining order against the Trump administration's attempt to halt an immigration program, safeguarding over 10,000 family members of U.S. citizens and green card holders.

The Family Reunification Parole program, established during the Biden administration, houses immigrants from multiple nations and faces termination by Jan. 14. Homeland Security claims the decision stems from national security concerns.

Legal representatives argue the government's plan is unjust and violates promises made to immigrants. The case, involving five plaintiffs, could potentially impact all enrolled in the program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

