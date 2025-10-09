TrumpRx: Revolutionizing Prescription Drug Access and Savings

Retail pharmacies and prescription savings company GoodRx are in talks with the Trump administration to join the TrumpRx website, indicating a broader scope beyond initially connecting users to pharmaceutical companies' discounts.

Pharmaceutical giants, including Pfizer and Amgen, are open to selling brand-name drugs directly to customers at the negotiated prices insurers receive, urged partly by President Trump's threats of tariffs if prices aren't cut and U.S. manufacturing boosted. Launching next year, TrumpRx could deliver significant consumer savings.

The Trump administration, alongside organizations representing drugstores like Walgreens, is in discussion with drugmakers and pharmacy groups to ensure cost savings reach American patients. Consumers and industry experts see potential parallels with online shopping platforms like Amazon, offering more accessible and competitive drug pricing.

