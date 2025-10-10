New Zealand Launches Ask Groov: 24/7 AI Mental Health Support Tool for Kiwis

In a major stride towards revolutionising mental health support, Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey and mental health advocate Sir John Kirwan today jointly launched Ask Groov — New Zealand’s first government-endorsed AI-powered wellbeing guide for adults. This innovation, developed by Groov, is backed by Health New Zealand and aims to provide faster, safer, and more personalised mental health support, accessible anytime and anywhere.

The launch marks a pivotal moment in New Zealand’s mental health landscape, combining cutting-edge artificial intelligence with clinical expertise to provide reliable, on-demand mental wellness guidance.

AI at the Service of Wellbeing: What Ask Groov Offers

Ask Groov is designed to support adults with mild to moderate mental health challenges — including stress, sleep disturbances, and relationship pressures — before they escalate into more serious issues. Unlike traditional services that require waiting for appointments or navigating complex systems, Ask Groov allows users to type in questions in their own words and receive science-backed answers instantly.

“The Ask Groov tool is not a replacement for professional care,” said Minister Doocey. “Rather, it’s a complement that empowers Kiwis to take control of their wellbeing with practical strategies rooted in expert clinical knowledge.”

Importantly, Ask Groov is not just reactive — it is preventative. By intervening early and providing around-the-clock support, the tool aims to reduce the burden on frontline mental health services and prevent mental health issues from worsening.

Government’s Vision: Faster, Smarter, More Equitable Support

The launch aligns with the New Zealand Government’s broader mental health strategy, which focuses on expanding access to support, boosting the mental health workforce, and improving crisis response. According to Minister Doocey, tools like Ask Groov are critical to meeting the country’s mental health needs in a scalable and cost-effective manner.

“This is a significant step in delivering on our commitment to ensure mental health support is faster, more accessible, and integrated with modern tools that people are comfortable using,” he said. “Ask Groov gives people control and support exactly when they need it — not weeks later.”

He also emphasised the tool’s emphasis on safety. Ask Groov only delivers information that has been reviewed or developed by Groov’s in-house clinical experts, and includes automatic escalation to human help lines such as 1737 Need to Talk if a user appears in distress or in need of urgent care.

Sir John Kirwan: A Personal Milestone in a National Mission

Sir John Kirwan, a former All Black and long-time mental health campaigner, co-founded Groov (formerly Mentemia) with tech entrepreneur Adam Clark. At the launch, Kirwan shared the deep personal significance of the initiative.

“This is the kind of support I wish I had when I was struggling,” Kirwan said. “Ask Groov provides a safe, confidential space where people can speak in their own voice and be heard by technology trained in compassion and evidence.”

He underscored that Ask Groov was designed specifically for the needs of New Zealanders, with localised, culturally relevant content. “We’ve made sure that the information is reliable, relatable, and rooted in what works for people living here.”

Looking Ahead: A New Era in Digital Mental Health

With mental health demand rising across the country, the launch of Ask Groov signals a transformative step toward a more responsive and resilient support system. The integration of AI and expert guidance not only extends the reach of mental health services but also provides a critical safety net for those in early stages of distress.

Whether you're navigating work stress, supporting a struggling teenager, or managing your own emotional health, Ask Groov is now available to offer trusted support, anytime, anywhere.

“This Government is committed to ensuring that whether it’s you, your child, or a friend — support is always there,” Minister Doocey concluded.