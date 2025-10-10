Auckland Region Now Fully Covered: Peer Support Workers in EDs Enhance Crisis Care

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey has announced a major step forward in New Zealand’s mental health response, with peer support workers now operating in all three major Auckland hospital emergency departments — North Shore, Auckland City, and Middlemore. The expansion completes the rollout of this service across the region and reinforces the Government’s goal of ensuring people in crisis receive compassionate, timely help.

Human Connection at the Heart of Crisis Response

Emergency departments are often stressful and overwhelming for people experiencing mental distress. The introduction of peer support workers — individuals with lived experience of mental health challenges — aims to change that.

“These peer specialists can bring real comfort and hope,” said Minister Doocey. “Having someone who truly understands what you’re going through can make all the difference when you’re in crisis.”

Peer support workers provide empathy and understanding, helping patients feel heard and less alone. They also assist in linking individuals to community mental health services after discharge, ensuring a smoother transition from emergency care to ongoing support.

From Pilot to Full Rollout Across Auckland

The initiative began as a pilot programme at Middlemore Hospital, showing strong results in patient satisfaction and crisis de-escalation. It was subsequently expanded to Auckland City Hospital, and now, with North Shore Hospital on board, the entire Auckland region benefits from peer support coverage in emergency departments.

The programme is part of a national rollout led by Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand) and the Ministry of Health, with oversight from the Minister for Mental Health. Other hospitals — including Christchurch, Wellington, and Waikato — are also implementing or planning similar models.

To sustain the workforce, the Government has set aside funding to train and certify peer support workers, ensuring they are equipped to work effectively in high-pressure ED environments.

A Key Part of the Mental Health Plan

Minister Doocey emphasised that peer support forms a central pillar of the Government’s broader Mental Health Plan, which focuses on:

Faster access to mental health and wellbeing support

Expanding frontline services

A stronger, more responsive crisis care system

He noted that peer support specialists are also being introduced into crisis cafés, designed as safe, walk-in community spaces where people can seek help without needing to go to hospital. The model will also play a role in the refreshed eating disorders strategy, ensuring lived experience informs all levels of care.

Early Impact and Positive Feedback

Across the country, patients and clinicians have reported promising outcomes from peer-led interventions. People in distress often describe feeling “listened to, understood, and supported,” while emergency staff highlight improved communication and calmer waiting environments.

The Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission (Te Hiringa Mahara) has praised the initiative as a “positive move towards humanising emergency mental health care.”

Data collected from early pilots suggest peer involvement may also help reduce repeat ED visits and shorten the duration of crises by improving connection to community services.

Looking Ahead: Expansion Nationwide

With Auckland’s rollout complete, the focus now shifts to nationwide expansion. Te Whatu Ora will work with regional health networks to integrate peer support into more emergency departments and to coordinate training pipelines.

“Whether it’s you, your child, or a friend reaching out for help,” Doocey said, “this Government is committed to ensuring that support is always there — and that it’s the right kind of support.”

The growing presence of peer support across health settings marks a cultural shift — one that values empathy and lived experience as essential components of mental healthcare.