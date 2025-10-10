Rising Heart Health Awareness Drives Surge in Cardiac Screenings Across Delhi-NCR
A study highlights a significant increase in advanced cardiac screenings like CT Coronary Angiography and Treadmill Tests in Delhi-NCR, underscoring a shift towards preventive healthcare. The trend, driven by growing health awareness and early intervention focus, shows younger populations prioritizing early heart disease detection.
A recent study reveals a sharp rise in advanced cardiac screening tests in Delhi-NCR, emphasizing a growing trend in preventive healthcare and early detection of heart disease. The study shows CT Coronary Angiography and Treadmill Tests (TMT) experiencing a notable increase in demand.
From January to August 2025, TMT tests surged by 34.6% while CT Coronary Angiography increased by 30.6% compared to the previous year. The trend, attributed to greater health awareness among young and middle-aged individuals, highlights a focus on early intervention in heart health.
Experts at Mahajan Imaging & Labs, who conducted the analysis, report the growing preference for CT Coronary Angiography as a safe and low-radiation procedure. The data indicate a significant shift in mindset prioritizing early detection over reactive treatment, particularly among ages 25 to 45.
