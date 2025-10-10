Urgent Call for Protection of Healthcare Workers in Kerala

In the aftermath of an attack on Dr. Vipin at a Kozhikode hospital, Shashi Tharoor has called for prompt legislative action to safeguard healthcare workers in Kerala. Emphasizing the alarming trend of violence against doctors, Tharoor urged the state government to pass protective laws in the current Assembly session.

The incident, involving a distraught father attacking Dr. Vipin with a machete, underscores ongoing security lapses in hospitals. Tharoor recalled his introduction of a private member's bill aimed at addressing such violence, emphasizing the urgency of passing the 'Vandana Das Act' to honor a doctor previously murdered on duty.

Tharoor warned that without stronger security measures, Kerala risks losing qualified doctors to safer jobs elsewhere. He stressed the immediate need for action to uphold Kerala's public health model and protect medical professionals on the frontline.

