Aarogyasri Health Scheme in Jeopardy Amid Mounting Financial Crisis
Andhra Pradesh Congress President YS Sharmila accused the TDP-led government of undermining the Aarogyasri health scheme by not clearing Rs 2,700 crore owed to hospitals. The Andhra Pradesh Specialty Hospitals Association halted services, highlighting financial strain and lack of government action, which threatens public healthcare provisions.
- Country:
- India
The Andhra Pradesh Congress leader YS Sharmila has leveled serious accusations against the TDP-led state government, claiming a conspiracy is afoot to dismantle the Aarogyasri health scheme. Sharmila alleges the government is failing to settle dues amounting to Rs 2,700 crore to private hospitals.
In response to the financial challenges, the Andhra Pradesh Specialty Hospitals Association (ASHA) announced the suspension of health services under the NTR Vaidya Seva scheme. The association asserts that the unmanageable financial situation has left hospitals unable to sustain essential services.
Accentuating the urgency, Sharmila bemoaned the administration's spending decisions, such as neglecting the health scheme while funding insurance companies. She urged the government to clear the pending dues to prevent further disruptions in healthcare delivery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Government Eyes Chorus Investment Sale to Fund Schools, Hospitals, Roads
Cutting-Edge Cardiac Technology at Apollo Rajshree Hospitals Saves Life
Sheffield Wednesday’s Financial Crisis: A Wake-Up Call for English Football Governance
Major Billing Scandal: Kanpur Hospitals Under CBI Scrutiny
Pristyn Care Expands with Three New Super-Specialty Hospitals