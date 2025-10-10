Left Menu

Aarogyasri Health Scheme in Jeopardy Amid Mounting Financial Crisis

Andhra Pradesh Congress President YS Sharmila accused the TDP-led government of undermining the Aarogyasri health scheme by not clearing Rs 2,700 crore owed to hospitals. The Andhra Pradesh Specialty Hospitals Association halted services, highlighting financial strain and lack of government action, which threatens public healthcare provisions.

The Andhra Pradesh Congress leader YS Sharmila has leveled serious accusations against the TDP-led state government, claiming a conspiracy is afoot to dismantle the Aarogyasri health scheme. Sharmila alleges the government is failing to settle dues amounting to Rs 2,700 crore to private hospitals.

In response to the financial challenges, the Andhra Pradesh Specialty Hospitals Association (ASHA) announced the suspension of health services under the NTR Vaidya Seva scheme. The association asserts that the unmanageable financial situation has left hospitals unable to sustain essential services.

Accentuating the urgency, Sharmila bemoaned the administration's spending decisions, such as neglecting the health scheme while funding insurance companies. She urged the government to clear the pending dues to prevent further disruptions in healthcare delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

