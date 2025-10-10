Left Menu

Revamping Maharashtra's Emergency Medical Services: A New Era of Swift Response

SumeetSSG collaborates with Apollo Hospitals Group's URLife and MedSkills to enhance Maharashtra's Emergency Medical Services. The initiative involves recruiting 2,300 doctors and training 4,500 personnel for the MEMS 108 project. Over 1,000 ambulances will be deployed to improve emergency response efficiency across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-10-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 16:26 IST
Revamping Maharashtra's Emergency Medical Services: A New Era of Swift Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

SumeetSSG, in collaboration with Apollo Hospitals Group's URLife and MedSkills, announced a groundbreaking initiative on Friday to bolster Maharashtra's Emergency Medical Services (MEMS 108). This strategic partnership aims to revolutionize the emergency response framework across the state.

As part of this initiative, over 2,300 qualified doctors will be recruited by SumeetSSG, while Apollo MedSkills will provide specialized training to more than 4,500 personnel. This effort aims to mobilize emergency medical staff rapidly and efficiently under the MEMS 108 project in the coming months, enhancing the quality of emergency care services.

The comprehensive plan includes the deployment of over 1,000 ambulances that will be staffed with expertly trained medical officers and drivers. The project is designed to ensure timely, life-saving interventions in urban and rural areas across Maharashtra, offering free-of-cost care to those in critical situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Afghanistan Upholds Sovereignty, Denies Foreign Military Presence

Afghanistan Upholds Sovereignty, Denies Foreign Military Presence

 India
2
Yen's Steep Decline Amidst Japan's Political Shake-Up

Yen's Steep Decline Amidst Japan's Political Shake-Up

 Global
3
Delhi HC Shields Journalist from Deepfake Assaults

Delhi HC Shields Journalist from Deepfake Assaults

 India
4
Puravankara Limited Reports Robust Growth in Real Estate Pre-Sales for Q2 FY26

Puravankara Limited Reports Robust Growth in Real Estate Pre-Sales for Q2 FY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025