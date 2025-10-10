Revamping Maharashtra's Emergency Medical Services: A New Era of Swift Response
SumeetSSG collaborates with Apollo Hospitals Group's URLife and MedSkills to enhance Maharashtra's Emergency Medical Services. The initiative involves recruiting 2,300 doctors and training 4,500 personnel for the MEMS 108 project. Over 1,000 ambulances will be deployed to improve emergency response efficiency across the state.
SumeetSSG, in collaboration with Apollo Hospitals Group's URLife and MedSkills, announced a groundbreaking initiative on Friday to bolster Maharashtra's Emergency Medical Services (MEMS 108). This strategic partnership aims to revolutionize the emergency response framework across the state.
As part of this initiative, over 2,300 qualified doctors will be recruited by SumeetSSG, while Apollo MedSkills will provide specialized training to more than 4,500 personnel. This effort aims to mobilize emergency medical staff rapidly and efficiently under the MEMS 108 project in the coming months, enhancing the quality of emergency care services.
The comprehensive plan includes the deployment of over 1,000 ambulances that will be staffed with expertly trained medical officers and drivers. The project is designed to ensure timely, life-saving interventions in urban and rural areas across Maharashtra, offering free-of-cost care to those in critical situations.
