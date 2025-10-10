Revamping Maharashtra's Emergency Medical Services: A New Era of Swift Response

SumeetSSG, in collaboration with Apollo Hospitals Group's URLife and MedSkills, announced a groundbreaking initiative on Friday to bolster Maharashtra's Emergency Medical Services (MEMS 108). This strategic partnership aims to revolutionize the emergency response framework across the state.

As part of this initiative, over 2,300 qualified doctors will be recruited by SumeetSSG, while Apollo MedSkills will provide specialized training to more than 4,500 personnel. This effort aims to mobilize emergency medical staff rapidly and efficiently under the MEMS 108 project in the coming months, enhancing the quality of emergency care services.

The comprehensive plan includes the deployment of over 1,000 ambulances that will be staffed with expertly trained medical officers and drivers. The project is designed to ensure timely, life-saving interventions in urban and rural areas across Maharashtra, offering free-of-cost care to those in critical situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)