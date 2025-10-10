Left Menu

The Hidden Genetic Risks in Late Fatherhood and Tramadol Reevaluation

New research highlights increased harmful genetic mutations in sperm of older fathers. While some mutations thrive due to natural selection, others pose risks like neurodevelopmental disorders. Separately, tramadol is questioned for its limited pain relief and increased harm, and early at-home medical abortions are found safe and effective up to 12 weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 16:31 IST
Research has unveiled troubling genetic risks associated with late fatherhood, noting an uptick in harmful DNA mutations in the sperm of older men. The findings, published in Nature, suggest that these mutations, fueled partly by natural selection, could lead to serious conditions in offspring, including neurodevelopmental disorders and inherited cancer risks. Notably, approximately 3% to 5% of sperm from men aged 43 to 74 carry such mutations, compared to 2% in men in their early 30s.

In a separate study scrutinizing tramadol, a popular opioid painkiller, researchers found its efficacy suspect, citing more harm than benefit. Tramadol, prescribed for chronic pain, posed twice the risk of serious side effects like cardiac events compared to placebo, as reported in BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine. Meanwhile, a Scottish study confirmed that at-home medical abortions before 12 weeks are as safe as those in hospitals, advocating for policy changes to expand access.

This confluence of studies underscores significant insights into medical decision-making, highlighting hidden genetic risks of older parenthood, calling tramadol's use into question, and supporting wider options for at-home medical abortions, giving women more control over reproductive choices.

