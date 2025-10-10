AIIMS Delhi Achieves Milestone with India's First Robotic Renal Transplant

In a groundbreaking medical achievement, AIIMS Delhi successfully performed India's first robotic renal transplant in a government hospital. This pioneering procedure was carried out on a 45-year-old patient using the advanced Da Vinci Xi surgical system, providing enhanced precision and faster recovery times.

Dr. Virendra Bansal, Chief Transplant Surgeon at AIIMS, led the innovative surgery, which marks a significant advancement in minimally invasive surgical procedures. The robotic platform allows for smaller incisions and reduced complications, revolutionizing the treatment of kidney failure patients in India.

Following this historic surgery, AIIMS has completed four additional robotic kidney transplants, highlighting the growing adoption of this technology to meet the rising demand for precision-driven medical treatments amid increasing cases of end-stage kidney disease.

