Union Health Minister Pushes for Enhanced Public Healthcare Initiatives

Union Minister J P Nadda reviewed healthcare delivery mechanisms in Rajasthan and Maharashtra on Friday, addressing the need to expedite national health initiatives. The meeting, which included health ministers and senior officials, focused on enhancing public infrastructure, improving patient services, and eliminating tuberculosis as a significant health challenge.

Nadda emphasized adopting optimal regulatory practices, ensuring patient satisfaction, and strengthening India's healthcare network. He urged both states to tackle supply-chain issues concerning the Free Drugs and Diagnostics Services Initiatives and called for more Jan Aushadhi Kendras and AMRIT Pharmacies to improve access to affordable medicines.

Rajasthan highlighted the importance of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs for primary healthcare, while Nadda stressed the foundational role of timely diagnostics. He reiterated the national commitment to tuberculosis elimination, proposed sensitization workshops, and emphasized public participation in reinforcing accountability and trust in health systems. The health ministers assured their cooperation and commitment to strengthening health outcomes across all priority programs.

