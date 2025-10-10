Left Menu

Cough Syrup Crisis: Tragedy in Tamil Nadu Shakes India

Ranganathan Govindan, owner of Sresen Pharma, is in police custody after the 'Coldrif' syrup linked to 22 child deaths in Madhya Pradesh. The factory is sealed and officials suspended amid an ongoing investigation. The deaths are believed linked to toxic cough syrup inducing kidney failure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhindwara | Updated: 10-10-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 18:45 IST
Ranganathan Govindan, the owner of Tamil Nadu-based Sresen Pharma, has been taken into 10-day police custody following the tragic deaths of over 20 children allegedly linked to the contaminated 'Coldrif' cough syrup.

Govindan was arrested on Thursday by a Special Investigative Team in Tamil Nadu. He appeared before Additional Session Judge Gautam Gurjar in Parasia after being transferred from a Chennai court, according to SIT chief Jitendra Jaat.

The cough syrup crisis has prompted the sealing of the manufacturing factory and the suspension of two drug inspectors and one FDA director, as the Madhya Pradesh government intensifies its probe. Authorities confirmed that some affected children are receiving treatment in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

