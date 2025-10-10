Cough Syrup Crisis: Tragedy in Tamil Nadu Shakes India

Ranganathan Govindan, the owner of Tamil Nadu-based Sresen Pharma, has been taken into 10-day police custody following the tragic deaths of over 20 children allegedly linked to the contaminated 'Coldrif' cough syrup.

Govindan was arrested on Thursday by a Special Investigative Team in Tamil Nadu. He appeared before Additional Session Judge Gautam Gurjar in Parasia after being transferred from a Chennai court, according to SIT chief Jitendra Jaat.

The cough syrup crisis has prompted the sealing of the manufacturing factory and the suspension of two drug inspectors and one FDA director, as the Madhya Pradesh government intensifies its probe. Authorities confirmed that some affected children are receiving treatment in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)