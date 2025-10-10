AIIA Strengthens Ayush Insurance, Research Collaborations for Holistic Healthcare

In a significant step toward expanding the reach and integration of traditional medicine within India’s mainstream healthcare system, the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), an autonomous institute under the Ministry of Ayush, hosted a high-level meeting led by Prof. (Dr.) Pradeep Kumar Prajapati, Director of AIIA.

The meeting brought together key experts and stakeholders to discuss Ayush insurance coverage, policy frameworks, and academic collaborations, reaffirming AIIA’s pivotal role in advancing evidence-based Ayurveda and holistic health policy innovation.

Prof. Prajapati extended a warm welcome to Prof. Bejon Kumar Misra, Chairman of the Core Group of Experts for Insurance, Ministry of Ayush, during his visit to AIIA. The discussions centered on strategies to broaden insurance coverage for Ayush treatments and facilitate policy integration with India’s larger health protection schemes.

Advancing Ayush Insurance Inclusion

The meeting followed the recent inauguration of the Project Management Unit (PMU) for Ayush Insurance–related matters at AIIA by Union Minister of State for Ayush (Independent Charge), Shri Prataprao Jadhav. The PMU represents a major institutional mechanism designed to coordinate, monitor, and streamline Ayush insurance initiatives across the country.

Prof. Prajapati emphasized that the PMU will help establish a transparent, technology-driven framework to ensure timely implementation and stakeholder participation.

“The establishment of the Project Management Unit is a milestone in ensuring equitable access to Ayush-based insurance schemes. It will create an efficient ecosystem for both practitioners and beneficiaries,” Prof. Prajapati noted.

He explained that AIIA will function as a central coordinating body, bridging the gap between policy, insurers, and healthcare providers. The aim is to make Ayush services—such as Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH)—accessible and affordable through formal inclusion in public and private health insurance programs.

Prof. Bejon Misra highlighted that insurance inclusion is a key enabler for the growth of Ayush systems. He stressed that expanding insurance coverage for Ayurvedic treatments, preventive wellness programs, and chronic disease management will help integrate traditional medicine more fully into India’s National Health Mission and other universal health initiatives.

“Insurance access will be transformative for the Ayush sector. It will encourage public trust, institutional accountability, and ensure that Ayush treatments are recognized and reimbursed equitably,” Prof. Misra said.

Collaboration with Academia for Research and Innovation

On the same occasion, Prof. Prajapati also welcomed Dr. Sanjay Srivastava, Vice Chancellor of Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS), Faridabad, to explore avenues for collaborative research and academic exchange.

The meeting with MRIIRS leadership focused on developing joint research projects, curriculum development, and student training programs that integrate traditional Ayurvedic knowledge with modern scientific validation.

Both institutions agreed to pursue collaborative initiatives in the areas of:

Clinical research and pharmacological validation of Ayurvedic formulations.

Curriculum development and academic mobility programs for students and faculty.

Workshops, conferences, and training modules on public health, wellness, and digital health applications in Ayurveda.

Joint publications and evidence-based documentation to support global recognition of Ayurveda.

“AIIA is committed to fostering meaningful collaborations that bridge traditional wisdom with modern science. Strengthening research partnerships and policy frameworks such as insurance inclusion will significantly enhance the reach and credibility of the Ayush systems,” Prof. Prajapati remarked.

Dr. Srivastava echoed these sentiments, noting that partnerships between Ayush institutions and universities can drive innovation in healthcare research and delivery. “Evidence-based studies will help mainstream Ayurveda globally while promoting integrative health solutions,” he said.

AIIA’s Expanding Role in Policy, Research, and Capacity Building

The AIIA has emerged as a national centre of excellence in Ayurveda, driving innovation, education, and global collaboration under the Ministry of Ayush. The Institute plays a crucial role in shaping national health strategies through:

Policy support for Ayush inclusion in healthcare financing and insurance.

Clinical and translational research in integrative medicine.

Capacity building of healthcare professionals through postgraduate and fellowship programs.

Community outreach initiatives promoting preventive healthcare and wellness.

AIIA’s ongoing projects include collaborations with premier scientific institutions such as ICMR, CSIR, IITs, and AIIMS, focusing on Ayurvedic drug discovery, digital diagnostics, and integrative oncology. Its recent initiatives, such as the Ayurveda Bioinformatics Portal and the Global Ayush Academic Network, are enhancing global cooperation and standardization.

The launch of the PMU for insurance-related matters adds another dimension to AIIA’s leadership, aligning with the Ministry of Ayush’s vision of “One Nation, One Health System” that unites traditional and modern medical frameworks under a common regulatory and financing ecosystem.

AIIA’s Commitment to Universal and Affordable Holistic Health

Reiterating AIIA’s commitment to universal health coverage and integrative medicine, Prof. Prajapati said that Ayush insurance inclusion will not only promote patient welfare but also stimulate investment and innovation in the sector.

“Insurance expansion will democratize access to traditional healthcare. It will empower people to make informed choices, promote wellness, and reduce out-of-pocket expenditure on health,” he stated.

The AIIA continues to serve as a key institutional bridge between Ayush policy, research, and service delivery, reflecting India’s growing emphasis on evidence-based, inclusive, and sustainable healthcare models.

Toward a Healthier, Integrative Future

The twin developments—Ayush insurance advancement and research collaboration with academic partners—underscore AIIA’s evolving role in shaping India’s health landscape. By combining policy innovation, scientific validation, and academic cooperation, AIIA aims to make Ayurveda and other traditional systems a mainstream, trusted component of national and global healthcare.

The institution’s efforts align with the Government of India’s broader vision to position India as a global hub for holistic health and wellness, while making Ayush systems more accessible, affordable, and internationally recognized.