Joe Biden's Battle with Aggressive Prostate Cancer: A New Phase of Treatment

Former President Joe Biden is embarking on a challenging phase in his health journey. On Saturday, spokespeople confirmed he is receiving radiation and hormone therapy for a severe form of prostate cancer diagnosed after his presidency.

Biden's aide, Kelly Scully, announced the current treatment plan, emphasizing the aggressive nature of the cancer determined by a high Gleason score of 9. This score places his condition among the most critical cases, indicating a propensity for rapid spread.

In May, it was revealed that the cancer had metastasized to his bones, following his earlier reports of urinary symptoms. Adding to his health battles, Biden also recently underwent surgery to remove skin cancer lesions from his forehead, compounding concerns about his age and health.

(With inputs from agencies.)