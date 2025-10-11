Left Menu

Joe Biden's Battle with Aggressive Prostate Cancer: A New Phase of Treatment

Former President Joe Biden is undergoing radiation and hormone therapy to treat an aggressive form of prostate cancer. Diagnosed after leaving office, the cancer has spread to his bones. Biden's Gleason score indicates a highly aggressive cancer. Surgery also removed skin cancer lesions recently.

Joe Biden
Former President Joe Biden is embarking on a challenging phase in his health journey. On Saturday, spokespeople confirmed he is receiving radiation and hormone therapy for a severe form of prostate cancer diagnosed after his presidency.

Biden's aide, Kelly Scully, announced the current treatment plan, emphasizing the aggressive nature of the cancer determined by a high Gleason score of 9. This score places his condition among the most critical cases, indicating a propensity for rapid spread.

In May, it was revealed that the cancer had metastasized to his bones, following his earlier reports of urinary symptoms. Adding to his health battles, Biden also recently underwent surgery to remove skin cancer lesions from his forehead, compounding concerns about his age and health.

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

