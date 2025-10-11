Chief Minister Naidu Addresses Food Poisoning Concern in Guntur Hostel

In a swift response to a food poisoning incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ensured immediate action to address the situation affecting students at the Anaparru BC Boys Hostel in Guntur district.

Following a review meeting with BC Welfare Minister Savita and key officials, Naidu emphasized the necessity of providing safe and quality food to students, pledging government responsibility for their treatment.

The incident prompted calls for improved hygiene standards and the implementation of a sanitation drive across hostels, in light of recent health crises in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)