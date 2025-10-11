Left Menu

Chief Minister Naidu Addresses Food Poisoning Concern in Guntur Hostel

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took decisive action following a food poisoning incident in Guntur district's Anaparru BC Boys Hostel, where 24 students were affected. Naidu assured parents about the safety and care of their children, highlighting the importance of quality food and hygiene in hostels.

In a swift response to a food poisoning incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ensured immediate action to address the situation affecting students at the Anaparru BC Boys Hostel in Guntur district.

Following a review meeting with BC Welfare Minister Savita and key officials, Naidu emphasized the necessity of providing safe and quality food to students, pledging government responsibility for their treatment.

The incident prompted calls for improved hygiene standards and the implementation of a sanitation drive across hostels, in light of recent health crises in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

