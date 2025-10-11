Crisis in Andhra Pradesh Hostels: Food Poisoning Sparks Government Action

In a swift response to a food poisoning scare in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to prioritize the quality and hygiene of meals served in state-run hostels. The directive followed a troubling incident at the Anaparru BC Boys Hostel, where 24 students were hospitalized due to food poisoning. One student required intensive care and was later transferred to AIIMS - Mangalagiri for further treatment.

During a review meeting with BC Welfare Minister Savita and other officials, Naidu emphasized the importance of maintaining strict sanitation standards and assured the parents of affected students that their children's recovery and care would be fully supported by the government. He made it clear that no student should be discharged from the hospital until they are fully healthy.

The incident at Anaparru is reminiscent of a recent crisis at Kurupam Girls Gurukul in Parvatipuram Manyam district, where two students lost their lives and 86 others were affected by jaundice. These back-to-back health emergencies have prompted the state to urgently address sanitation and food safety in educational hostels.

(With inputs from agencies.)