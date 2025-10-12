Porr Acquires VAMED, Medicare Ratings Revealed, Indian Cough Syrup Clarification

Porr, the construction giant, is set to acquire parts of the Austrian project development business of VAMED and Austrian thermal spa holdings from Fresenius, after construction conglomerate Strabag withdrew from the deal. The acquisition will occur at the symbolic price of one euro, with VAMED set to capitalize respective companies for liability settlement.

In other news, the U.S. government has released the quality ratings for 2026 Medicare health and prescription drug plans. These ratings influence the bonus payments to health insurers. Among the notable scores, CVS Health's Aetna unit boasts over 81% of its members in top-rated plans, with UnitedHealth at 78%, Elevance at 55%, and Humana at 20%.

Additionally, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration clarified that toxic cough syrups linked to child fatalities in India have not been exported to the U.S., as concerns rise over India's regulatory gaps identified by the World Health Organization.

