Drug Recalls in the US: Dr Reddy's and Zydus Pull Products Over Quality Issues

Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Zydus Lifesciences recall products in the US following manufacturing issues identified by the USFDA. Dr Reddy's is withdrawing a muscle relaxant injection due to stability test failures, while Zydus is recalling antiviral tablets for not meeting impurity specifications. Both recalls are classified as Class II.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 10:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two major Indian pharmaceutical companies, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Zydus Lifesciences, are pulling products from the US market due to manufacturing concerns highlighted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Dr Reddy's Laboratories, based in Hyderabad, is recalling 571 vials of Succinylcholine Chloride Injection, a muscle relaxant, due to failing stability tests during a six-month assessment. The USFDA flagged the issue and the recall was launched on September 26.

Zydus Lifesciences is also recalling over 1,500 boxes of Entecavir tablets, an antiviral medication, due to failing impurity and degradation standards. This recall began on September 24. Both cases have been classified as Class II recalls, which indicates temporary or reversible health consequences are possible, though the risk of serious impacts is low.

South Asia’s Economy Booms, but World Bank Warns of Deep Structural Challenges

Not How Much, But How You Tax: IMF Study Reframes Path to Economic Takeoff

Developing nations face new debt peril as IMF flags local market vulnerabilities

Turning Informality into Opportunity: How Small Entrepreneurs Fuel Developing Nations

