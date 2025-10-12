Drug Recalls in the US: Dr Reddy's and Zydus Pull Products Over Quality Issues
Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Zydus Lifesciences recall products in the US following manufacturing issues identified by the USFDA. Dr Reddy's is withdrawing a muscle relaxant injection due to stability test failures, while Zydus is recalling antiviral tablets for not meeting impurity specifications. Both recalls are classified as Class II.
Two major Indian pharmaceutical companies, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Zydus Lifesciences, are pulling products from the US market due to manufacturing concerns highlighted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
Dr Reddy's Laboratories, based in Hyderabad, is recalling 571 vials of Succinylcholine Chloride Injection, a muscle relaxant, due to failing stability tests during a six-month assessment. The USFDA flagged the issue and the recall was launched on September 26.
Zydus Lifesciences is also recalling over 1,500 boxes of Entecavir tablets, an antiviral medication, due to failing impurity and degradation standards. This recall began on September 24. Both cases have been classified as Class II recalls, which indicates temporary or reversible health consequences are possible, though the risk of serious impacts is low.
