Unveiling the Silent Epidemic: Autoimmune Diseases in Indian Women

At the 40th Annual Conference of the Indian Rheumatology Association (IRACON 2025), experts spotlighted the urgent health issue of autoimmune diseases, predominantly affecting women in India. With nearly 70% of autoimmune patients being women, experts emphasized the need to recognize this as a major women's health concern.

Hormonal changes, genetic factors, and lifestyle are seen as key contributors to the increased vulnerability of women, particularly those aged 20 to 50. A recent Stanford study highlights a molecule, Xist RNA, which may confuse the immune system, exacerbating the problem.

The conference underscored the importance of early diagnosis and awareness campaigns, as many women delay seeking help due to social pressures. With a shortage of rheumatologists in India, it is crucial to train primary care physicians to recognize symptoms early.

