Left Menu

Unveiling the Silent Epidemic: Autoimmune Diseases in Indian Women

Recent discussions at the IRACON 2025 conference highlight the alarming prevalence of autoimmune diseases among Indian women. Experts stress the need for increased awareness, early diagnosis, and comprehensive health policies to address this major health issue, which affects nearly 70% of women with these conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 17:03 IST
Unveiling the Silent Epidemic: Autoimmune Diseases in Indian Women
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the 40th Annual Conference of the Indian Rheumatology Association (IRACON 2025), experts spotlighted the urgent health issue of autoimmune diseases, predominantly affecting women in India. With nearly 70% of autoimmune patients being women, experts emphasized the need to recognize this as a major women's health concern.

Hormonal changes, genetic factors, and lifestyle are seen as key contributors to the increased vulnerability of women, particularly those aged 20 to 50. A recent Stanford study highlights a molecule, Xist RNA, which may confuse the immune system, exacerbating the problem.

The conference underscored the importance of early diagnosis and awareness campaigns, as many women delay seeking help due to social pressures. With a shortage of rheumatologists in India, it is crucial to train primary care physicians to recognize symptoms early.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Flare as Bihar Court Summons Top Leaders

Political Tensions Flare as Bihar Court Summons Top Leaders

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: Student's Fatal Leap Sparks Investigation

Tragedy Strikes: Student's Fatal Leap Sparks Investigation

 India
3
Tunisia: A Defensive Powerhouse Propels to World Cup Finals

Tunisia: A Defensive Powerhouse Propels to World Cup Finals

 Global
4
Bail Denied in Thane Civic Official's Bribery Case

Bail Denied in Thane Civic Official's Bribery Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025