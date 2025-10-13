Rising Tide of Antibiotic Resistance: A Global Health Threat

A recent World Health Organization report reveals a troubling trend: one in six bacterial infections globally was resistant to antibiotic treatment as of 2023. The resistance was most prevalent in bacteria responsible for urinary and bloodstream infections.

The study found staggering resistance rates in South-East Asia and Eastern Mediterranean regions, surpassing global averages. This resistance often results in prolonged hospital stays and increased healthcare costs, posing a significant threat to public health systems worldwide.

The report underscores the urgent need for improved surveillance and international collaboration to address antibiotic resistance, highlighting that 104 countries submitted data to WHO's Global Antimicrobial Resistance and Use Surveillance System.

(With inputs from agencies.)