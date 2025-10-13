Maldives Achieves Triple Elimination of Mother-to-Child Disease Transmission

In a landmark victory for global public health, the World Health Organization (WHO) has officially validated the Maldives for eliminating mother-to-child transmission (EMTCT) of hepatitis B, marking the island nation as the first country in the world to achieve ‘triple elimination’ — having previously eliminated EMTCT of HIV and syphilis in 2019.

The announcement, made by the WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, celebrates the Maldives’ extraordinary achievement in maternal and child health. “Maldives has shown that with strong political will and sustained investment in maternal and child health, elimination of mother-to-child transmission of these deadly diseases is possible,” Dr. Tedros said. “This historic milestone provides hope and inspiration for countries everywhere working toward the same goal.”

A Global Health Milestone

The WHO’s validation of triple elimination is a rare and rigorous recognition. It confirms that a country has met international targets for preventing the transmission of HIV, syphilis, and hepatitis B from mothers to infants. These diseases, if transmitted during pregnancy or childbirth, can cause lifelong health complications, disability, or death.

In the WHO South-East Asia Region alone, the scale of the challenge remains immense. Provisional estimates for 2024 show that more than 23,000 pregnant women were infected with syphilis, resulting in over 8,000 infants born with congenital syphilis. Around 25,000 HIV-positive pregnant women required antiretroviral therapy to protect their babies, and hepatitis B continues to affect over 42 million people in the region.

By achieving the elimination of all three infections, the Maldives has set a new global benchmark for integrated, equitable, and high-quality health care delivery.

The Maldives Model: Integration, Inclusion, and Innovation

The Maldives’ achievement did not occur overnight. It reflects years of consistent investment in health infrastructure, universal access, and integrated care across its widely dispersed islands.

Universal Health Coverage (UHC): Over 10% of the country’s GDP is invested in health, ensuring free access to antenatal care, vaccines, diagnostics, and treatment for all residents — including migrant workers.

High Immunization Rates: More than 95% of newborns receive the hepatitis B vaccine within 24 hours of birth , and full immunization coverage has been sustained for years.

Antenatal Care: Over 95% of pregnant women access regular antenatal services, with nearly universal screening for HIV, syphilis, and hepatitis B.

Evidence-Based Progress: National surveillance confirmed that no babies were born with HIV or syphilis in 2022 and 2023, and a 2023 national survey found zero hepatitis B prevalence among school-aged children, surpassing WHO’s elimination thresholds.

“This historic validation is a moment of immense pride for the Maldives and a reflection of our nation’s steadfast commitment to protecting mothers, children and future generations,” said H.E. Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim, Minister of Health. “Achieving triple elimination is not only a milestone for our health sector, but also a pledge by the Government to continue investing in resilient, equitable, and high-quality health services that leave no one behind.”

Partnership and Political Will: The Pillars of Success

The WHO’s Officer-in-Charge for the South-East Asia Regional Office, Dr. Catharina Boehme, commended the Maldives for its unwavering commitment to universal health coverage and equity.

“Maldives’ achievement is a testament to its commitment to provide quality and equitable care across its dispersed islands to all, including migrants,” Dr. Boehme said. “This landmark feat is an important step towards Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures — improving maternal and newborn health and prioritizing long-term well-being.”

The success, WHO noted, was made possible through multi-sectoral collaboration — involving the Maldivian government, private health providers, civil society, and international partners working together to ensure every woman and child could access essential health services.

“The Maldives’ triple elimination stands as a powerful example of how sustained investment in health systems, innovation, and community-based care can change the trajectory of public health,” said Ms. Payden, WHO Representative to the Maldives. “WHO is proud to have partnered with the Government of Maldives and will continue to support efforts to sustain this achievement and ensure every child across the islands has a healthy future.”

Sustaining Elimination and Building for the Future

Looking ahead, the Maldives aims to consolidate its progress by strengthening its health system and surveillance infrastructure. The government plans to:

Expand digital health information systems to better monitor maternal and child health outcomes.

Enhance laboratory quality management and disease surveillance.

Broaden targeted interventions for key populations and migrant communities.

Increase private sector participation in public health reporting and service delivery.

These initiatives align with the WHO’s broader goals for maternal, child, and adolescent health, ensuring that elimination of these diseases remains permanent and that no resurgence occurs.

A Beacon for the Region and the World

The Maldives’ success story demonstrates what is possible when nations combine strong political leadership, universal health coverage, and community engagement. As the first country to achieve triple EMTCT elimination, it provides a model for replication in other small island and low- to middle-income nations.

Dr. Tedros emphasized that the Maldives’ achievement should “serve as a global blueprint for other countries working toward elimination targets under WHO’s Triple Elimination Initiative.”

The milestone also reaffirms the WHO’s vision for a world where every child is born free from preventable infections — and where health systems, no matter how small or geographically challenged, can achieve universal, equitable, and sustainable care.

“This is not the end of a journey but the beginning of a new era for maternal and child health in the Maldives,” said Minister Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim. “We are committed to ensuring that the next generation grows up healthier, safer, and free from these diseases.”