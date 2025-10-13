Critical Doctor Shortage in Uttar Pradesh: High Court Demands Action

The Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench took notable action on Monday, addressing the severe shortage of doctors in Uttar Pradesh's state-run hospitals and medical colleges. Acknowledging the shortfall, the court demanded detailed district-wise data from the government regarding hospital staffing.

Filed by the Viraj Khand Resident Welfare Society in 2017, the public interest litigation sought to ensure better healthcare services for the state's populace. The state's lawyer revealed that out of the sanctioned 19,659 doctor positions, only 11,018 are filled regularly, with additional staffing through temporary measures.

The court stressed the necessity for sufficient medical professionals to serve the state's large population, ordering the government to produce a more detailed affidavit and information on current staffing. An update is expected in the next hearing slated for two months from now.

