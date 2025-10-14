Left Menu

Influenza Outbreak Closes Schools in Malaysia

An influenza outbreak in Malaysia has led to the infection of around 6,000 students, prompting school closures. The education ministry, drawing from COVID-19 experiences, advises safety measures including mask use and reducing large gatherings. Clusters have risen to 97, primarily in educational institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 06:29 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 06:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An influenza outbreak has struck Malaysia, infecting approximately 6,000 students and resulting in the temporary closure of some schools, an education ministry official confirmed.

Director General Mohd Azam Ahmad highlighted that schools are urged to adhere to safety guidelines, including the use of face masks and minimizing large gatherings.

Health ministry reports indicate a significant rise in influenza clusters, from 14 to 97 in a week, mainly affecting schools and kindergartens nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

