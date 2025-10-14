Influenza Outbreak Closes Schools in Malaysia

An influenza outbreak has struck Malaysia, infecting approximately 6,000 students and resulting in the temporary closure of some schools, an education ministry official confirmed.

Director General Mohd Azam Ahmad highlighted that schools are urged to adhere to safety guidelines, including the use of face masks and minimizing large gatherings.

Health ministry reports indicate a significant rise in influenza clusters, from 14 to 97 in a week, mainly affecting schools and kindergartens nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)