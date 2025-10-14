Left Menu

Transforming Lives: The Emotional Impact of Cosmetic Surgery

A 33-year-old woman with unilateral amastia underwent a successful cosmetic procedure at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram. The surgery corrected the asymmetry of her chest using fat grafting, significantly improving her confidence and quality of life. The case underscores the emotional impact of such conditions and the therapeutic role of cosmetic surgery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 16:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A remarkable case at a Gurugram hospital highlights the transformative power of cosmetic surgery. A 33-year-old woman suffering from unilateral amastia—a rare condition affecting 1 in 10,000 women—underwent a life-changing procedure performed by Dr. Anmol Chugh and his team at CK Birla Hospital.

The surgery, employing an innovative fat-grafting technique, corrected the stark asymmetry caused by her underdeveloped breast, a condition present since her teenage years. This two-hour procedure not only improved her physical appearance but also revived her self-esteem and marital harmony.

Doctors emphasized the often-overlooked emotional impact of congenital conditions like unilateral amastia. The surgery restored her dignity, demonstrating that cosmetic procedures can play a critical therapeutic role, offering hope and healing beyond mere aesthetic enhancements.

