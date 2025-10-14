Transforming Lives: The Emotional Impact of Cosmetic Surgery

A remarkable case at a Gurugram hospital highlights the transformative power of cosmetic surgery. A 33-year-old woman suffering from unilateral amastia—a rare condition affecting 1 in 10,000 women—underwent a life-changing procedure performed by Dr. Anmol Chugh and his team at CK Birla Hospital.

The surgery, employing an innovative fat-grafting technique, corrected the stark asymmetry caused by her underdeveloped breast, a condition present since her teenage years. This two-hour procedure not only improved her physical appearance but also revived her self-esteem and marital harmony.

Doctors emphasized the often-overlooked emotional impact of congenital conditions like unilateral amastia. The surgery restored her dignity, demonstrating that cosmetic procedures can play a critical therapeutic role, offering hope and healing beyond mere aesthetic enhancements.

