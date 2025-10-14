Fortis Hospital Mulund Unveils Cutting-Edge Cancer & GastroSciences Institutes
Fortis Hospital, Mulund, has inaugurated two new institutes: the Fortis Cancer Institute and the Institute of GastroSciences. The expansion signifies Fortis' dedication to patient-first healthcare, leveraging advanced diagnostic and treatment technologies. Key figures, including cancer survivor Mahima Chaudhry, attended the inauguration, inspiring patients and caregivers alike.
Fortis Hospital in Mulund has recently expanded its facilities with the grand opening of the Fortis Cancer Institute and the Institute of GastroSciences. This significant development underscores the hospital's dedication to delivering comprehensive, patient-centric healthcare services.
The inauguration was marked by the presence of noted actor and cancer survivor, Mahima Chaudhry. Her participation lent inspiration to both patients and caregivers, emphasizing resilience and hope in the face of health challenges. The ceremony brought together an array of doctors, caregivers, and community members celebrated for their role in supporting recovery and healing.
The newly launched institutes are equipped with state-of-the-art technologies, bringing advanced diagnostic and treatment options. The Cancer Institute offers groundbreaking services across multiple disciplines of oncology. Meanwhile, the GastroSciences Institute provides cutting-edge diagnostic capabilities for gastroenterological conditions. Both institutes reflect Fortis' mission to combine medical excellence with compassion.
