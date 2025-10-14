Left Menu

AkosMD Launches Akos360: A Revolutionary Step in Workforce Health Management

AkosMD introduces Akos360, a platform aiming to shift corporate health management from reactive to proactive. By predicting health risks, Akos360 helps companies enhance employee well-being and productivity. The service aligns with tech-driven trends in preventive healthcare, offering a comprehensive measure of workforce health and future risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 19:08 IST
AkosMD Launches Akos360: A Revolutionary Step in Workforce Health Management
  • Country:
  • India

Healthtech startup AkosMD has announced the upcoming launch of its innovative data platform, 'Akos360'. This tool is designed to enable companies to anticipate and manage potential health risks among their workforce before illness occurs.

Akos360 supports businesses by providing comprehensive health plans, timely reminders for regular health checks, and seamless links to existing healthcare services. Amidst a rising incidence of stress-related illnesses, like diabetes and heart conditions, the platform aims to foster consistent care, addressing the reactive nature of traditional corporate health programs.

CEO Amit Kumar of AkosMD India highlighted the platform's potential in reducing healthcare costs by focusing on the real expense of workforce health—lost productivity. With predictive capabilities, Akos360 offers a proactive approach, understanding employee health patterns and generating risk scores that help firms provide timely support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Alex Jones' Appeal Over $1.4 Billion Sandy Hook Judgment

Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Alex Jones' Appeal Over $1.4 Billion Sandy Hoo...

 Global
2
US Military Strikes Make Waves in Southern Caribbean

US Military Strikes Make Waves in Southern Caribbean

 Global
3
Trump Criticizes Putin's Stance on Ukraine War

Trump Criticizes Putin's Stance on Ukraine War

 United States
4
Fed's QT Endgame: Liquidity Tension and Market Stability

Fed's QT Endgame: Liquidity Tension and Market Stability

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025