AkosMD Launches Akos360: A Revolutionary Step in Workforce Health Management

Healthtech startup AkosMD has announced the upcoming launch of its innovative data platform, 'Akos360'. This tool is designed to enable companies to anticipate and manage potential health risks among their workforce before illness occurs.

Akos360 supports businesses by providing comprehensive health plans, timely reminders for regular health checks, and seamless links to existing healthcare services. Amidst a rising incidence of stress-related illnesses, like diabetes and heart conditions, the platform aims to foster consistent care, addressing the reactive nature of traditional corporate health programs.

CEO Amit Kumar of AkosMD India highlighted the platform's potential in reducing healthcare costs by focusing on the real expense of workforce health—lost productivity. With predictive capabilities, Akos360 offers a proactive approach, understanding employee health patterns and generating risk scores that help firms provide timely support.

(With inputs from agencies.)