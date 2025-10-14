Tragic Loss Sparks Outrage at Local Health Centre
A 65-year-old woman named Momina died at the Lambhua Community Health Centre, allegedly due to negligence. Her family claims they waited over an hour for a doctor, and protests ensued following the incident. An inquiry has been initiated by local health authorities to investigate the claims.
On Tuesday, a tragic incident at the Lambhua Community Health Centre resulted in the death of a 65-year-old woman, sparking accusations of medical negligence.
The woman's family alleges that after bringing her to the facility due to complaints of restlessness, they were forced to wait for over an hour without any medical assistance. During this time, only a security guard was present to address their concerns.
The Chief Medical Officer has launched an inquiry into the incident, promising action against those found negligent. This has led to a public outcry and a heated atmosphere at the health centre.
