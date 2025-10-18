Left Menu

Palestinian death toll in Gaza tops 68,000, as Israel identifies the remains of one more hostage

PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 18-10-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 18:28 IST
Palestinian death toll in Gaza tops 68,000, as Israel identifies the remains of one more hostage

More than 68,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war, Gaza's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry said the number of dead has climbed since the ceasefire went into effect more than a week ago.

The majority of the newly counted dead bodies have been found during recovery efforts under the rubble.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joined politics on people's call, they will lead me to victory: Jan Suraaj's transgender candidate

Joined politics on people's call, they will lead me to victory: Jan Suraaj's...

 India
2
Festive Binge: Swiggy, magicpin see spike in food delivery orders

Festive Binge: Swiggy, magicpin see spike in food delivery orders

 India
3
Kashmiri Pandits' plight neglected, used for 'political gains': J&K BJP leader slams party

Kashmiri Pandits' plight neglected, used for 'political gains': J&K BJP lead...

 India
4
UPDATE 1-Motorcycling-Trackhouse's Fernandez storms to maiden MotoGP victory at Australian GP

UPDATE 1-Motorcycling-Trackhouse's Fernandez storms to maiden MotoGP victory...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025