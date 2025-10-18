Palestinian death toll in Gaza tops 68,000, as Israel identifies the remains of one more hostage
PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 18-10-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 18:28 IST
More than 68,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war, Gaza's Health Ministry said on Saturday.
The ministry said the number of dead has climbed since the ceasefire went into effect more than a week ago.
The majority of the newly counted dead bodies have been found during recovery efforts under the rubble.
