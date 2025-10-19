NTPC inks MoA with ACCF for cancer screening project in Assam

Power major NTPC has entered into an agreement with the Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF) for a cancer screening project in Kokrajhar district.

The NTPC, Bongaigaon, will be implementing the community-based project under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), a company statement said.

The Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) between the two sides was signed on Saturday.

The Rs 33-lakh project aims to provide preventive and diagnostic cancer care to around 81,000 people across various villages, ensuring last-mile outreach through four Block Primary Health Centres (BPHCs) and approximately 80 Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs).

The initiative will focus on early detection of oral, breast and cervical cancer, conduct awareness and sensitisation programmes, and offer home-based palliative care for patients in need.

Head of projects, NTPC Bongaigaon, Arnab Maitra, appreciated the efforts of the ACCF in promoting cancer prevention, early detection and treatment across the state.

He maintained that this collaboration would significantly benefit the communities of Kokrajhar by enhancing access to quality healthcare and creating awareness at the grassroots level.

The year-long project, which is being funded for the second time since its inception in 2024-25, will adopt a phased approach to screening, awareness and linkage of confirmed patients to government health schemes for cashless or reimbursable treatment, reducing the financial burden on families.

The initiative will also strengthen the public health system by expanding the reach of existing government programmes into remote areas.

The ACCF is a joint partnership between the Assam government and Tata Trust to create a first-of-its-kind, three-level cancer grid in the state.

