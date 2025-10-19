Left Menu

Namibia's health ministry declares outbreak of Mpox in Swakopmund

Updated: 19-10-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 18:47 IST
Namibia's health ministry declares outbreak of Mpox in Swakopmund

Namibia's ministry of health and social services on Sunday declared an outbreak of Mpox in the city of Swakopmund.

"Surveillance, contact tracing, and response teams have been activated to contain the spread," the ministry said in a post on X.

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

