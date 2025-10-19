Namibia's health ministry declares outbreak of Mpox in Swakopmund
Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 18:47 IST
Namibia's ministry of health and social services on Sunday declared an outbreak of Mpox in the city of Swakopmund.
"Surveillance, contact tracing, and response teams have been activated to contain the spread," the ministry said in a post on X.
- Namibia
- ministry of health and social services
- Swakopmund
- Mpox
