Supreme Court Debates Equality for AYUSH and Allopathic Doctors

The Supreme Court has escalated the debate on whether doctors practicing AYUSH medical systems like Ayurveda and Unani should be considered equal to their allopathic counterparts concerning service conditions, retirement age, and pay scales. A larger bench will now examine this contentious issue.

The decision was prompted by a split opinion within the judicial system on whether AYUSH doctors deserve equivalent service benefits. While the court allowed temporary continuance for these practitioners without full benefits, pending a definitive ruling, the potential adjustment could significantly impact state health services.

The ruling comes after multiple legal challenges, notably from AYUSH doctors in Rajasthan, where a shortage of modern medicine practitioners led to extending the retirement age for allopathic doctors to 62. This difference prompted AYUSH professionals to seek parity under Article 14, highlighting equality issues in healthcare employment.

