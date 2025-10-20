Left Menu

Firecracker Injuries: Tamil Nadu's Response and Preparedness for Deepavali

Tamil Nadu has reported 89 firecracker-related injuries, with 41 treated and home and 48 receiving ongoing care. Special burn treatment wards have been set up to address Deepavali-related injuries. Government hospitals have expanded capacities by adding more beds. Flooding issues at a major hospital have been resolved ahead of the northeast monsoon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-10-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 16:33 IST
  • India

A total of 89 individuals have sustained injuries in Tamil Nadu due to firecracker incidents, according to Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian. Several government hospitals have ramped up their facilities with special burn wards to cope with Deepavali-related injuries. So far, there have been no reported fatalities.

Hospital emergency services have been fortified to handle the influx of burn cases, with additional beds added for treatment. Despite the number of injuries, the situation has been managed effectively with most patients either treated and sent home or currently recovering in specialized care units.

In preparedness for the northeast monsoon, authorities have also ensured flood prevention measures at the Government General Hospital in Royapettah, an area prone to past flooding due to metro construction. The drainage issues have been rectified, ensuring hospital operations remain unaffected during the rainy season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

