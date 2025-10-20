Firecracker Injuries: Tamil Nadu's Response and Preparedness for Deepavali

A total of 89 individuals have sustained injuries in Tamil Nadu due to firecracker incidents, according to Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian. Several government hospitals have ramped up their facilities with special burn wards to cope with Deepavali-related injuries. So far, there have been no reported fatalities.

Hospital emergency services have been fortified to handle the influx of burn cases, with additional beds added for treatment. Despite the number of injuries, the situation has been managed effectively with most patients either treated and sent home or currently recovering in specialized care units.

In preparedness for the northeast monsoon, authorities have also ensured flood prevention measures at the Government General Hospital in Royapettah, an area prone to past flooding due to metro construction. The drainage issues have been rectified, ensuring hospital operations remain unaffected during the rainy season.

(With inputs from agencies.)