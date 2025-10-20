Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Tackles Deepavali Firecracker Injuries with Preparedness Measures

During Deepavali celebrations, 89 people in Tamil Nadu were injured due to firecracker incidents. Health Minister Ma Subramanian assured that no major casualties occurred. The government has set up special burn treatment wards across hospitals, while addressing flood issues in Royapettah General Hospital due to metro construction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-10-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 16:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 89 individuals were injured in Tamil Nadu during Deepavali celebrations due to firecracker incidents, according to Health Minister Ma Subramanian. Addressing the media, the minister inspected burn wards at Kilpauk Medical College to oversee the situation.

Of those injured, 41 have completed their treatment and returned home, while 48 others remain hospitalized. Notably, 32 of these cases required major surgery. Despite the injuries, no fatalities have been reported.

To combat Deepavali-related burn injuries, special wards have been set up in various government hospitals. Additionally, the Government General Hospital in Royapettah has been made flood-free after drainage blockages caused by metro construction were rectified, addressing concerns over monsoon preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

