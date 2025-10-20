Tamil Nadu Tackles Deepavali Firecracker Injuries with Preparedness Measures

A total of 89 individuals were injured in Tamil Nadu during Deepavali celebrations due to firecracker incidents, according to Health Minister Ma Subramanian. Addressing the media, the minister inspected burn wards at Kilpauk Medical College to oversee the situation.

Of those injured, 41 have completed their treatment and returned home, while 48 others remain hospitalized. Notably, 32 of these cases required major surgery. Despite the injuries, no fatalities have been reported.

To combat Deepavali-related burn injuries, special wards have been set up in various government hospitals. Additionally, the Government General Hospital in Royapettah has been made flood-free after drainage blockages caused by metro construction were rectified, addressing concerns over monsoon preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)