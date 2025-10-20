Kerala's Medical Strikes: A Cry for Reform

In Kerala, a significant protest unfolded as senior doctors in government medical colleges boycotted outpatient services on Monday, causing disruption in medical care. However, junior postgraduates and resident doctors remained on duty to manage the crisis, according to sources.

The strike was spearheaded by the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers' Association (KGMCTA) to press for long-awaited demands, including salary revisions and the creation of new medical positions. Dr. Rosnara Beegum T, KGMCTA state president, confirmed that the boycott was total, yet emergency services and intensive care units remained operational.

This protest underscores a critical shortage of medical professionals in state colleges, affecting both outpatient and inpatient services. Despite prolonged negotiations, the doctors' association claims the government's apathy has plunged the medical sector into a crisis, threatening public healthcare. Key issues include wage anomalies, lack of service incentives, denied arrears, and requisite pension reforms.

