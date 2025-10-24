European Bird Flu Resurgence Sparks Global Health and Economic Concerns

Amid rising concerns of bird flu across Europe, Belgium has mandated that poultry be kept indoors after a recent outbreak. The ongoing virus has disrupted supply chains and heightened fears of potential pandemics, leading to soaring food prices.

In the UK, healthcare disruptions are set to continue as England's resident doctors prepare to strike over unresolved job security and pay issues. Talks between the British Medical Association and the government have failed to produce a viable solution, heightening tensions within the medical community.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is recalling furloughed staff amid a government shutdown. This move aims to support open enrollment for Medicare, ensuring continued coverage for Americans. Meanwhile, the FDA's approval of GSK's blood cancer treatment paves the way for its market return despite safety concerns expressed by experts.

