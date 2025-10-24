Left Menu

Global Bird Flu and Health Sector Strikes Dominate Global Health News

Health news highlights include Belgium confining poultry due to bird flu, England's doctors striking over job security, the US gearing up for Medicare enrollment amid a shutdown, WHO evacuating critical patients from Gaza, FDA approving GSK's cancer drug, and bird flu outbreaks reported in Slovakia and suspected on Australia's Heard Island.

Updated: 24-10-2025 10:26 IST
Global Bird Flu and Health Sector Strikes Dominate Global Health News
In response to a resurgence of bird flu, Belgium has mandated that all poultry be kept indoors starting Thursday. This decision aims to control the spread of the disease, which represents a significant concern for both the government and the poultry industry due to its potential to disrupt food supply and inflate prices.

The British Medical Association has announced that resident doctors in England will strike next month. The industrial action stems from unresolved disputes with the government regarding job insecurity and inadequate pay adjustments, issues that remain despite negotiations aimed at forming a substantial plan to support newly qualified doctors.

Amidst a government shutdown, furloughed staff from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will return temporarily to assist with open enrollment for Medicare plans. This action reflects the agency's commitment to providing essential services to the public during critical enrollment periods, despite administrative hurdles.

