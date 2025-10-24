Lupin Launches Generic Medication for Urea Cycle Disorders

Lupin, the pharmaceutical company, has rolled out a generic drug in the United States aimed at treating patients with urea cycle disorders who are unable to manage their condition through dietary changes alone. The launch marks a significant step for the company in broadening its product offerings in the U.S. market.

The new medication is an authorised generic version of Ravicti (Glycerol Phenylbutyrate) oral liquid, 1.1g/mL, and is designed for the chronic management of these disorders. This move could potentially improve the quality of life for patients struggling to manage their symptoms through diet and supplements.

Following the announcement, Lupin's stock experienced a minor dip, with shares down 0.37% to trade at 1,932.85 apiece on the BSE. The market reaction highlights investor anticipation regarding the impact of this new product on Lupin's financial performance.