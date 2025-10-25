Thailand Mourns the Passing of Queen Mother Sirikit
Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit passed away at 93 in a Bangkok hospital after a series of illnesses. She was the queen consort to the late King Bhumibol and mother to the current King Maha Vajiralongkorn. Her death marks the end of an era for the Thai royal family.
Thailand is mourning the loss of Queen Mother Sirikit, who died at the age of 93, according to a report from the BBC citing the Thai Royal Household Bureau.
Her passing occurred peacefully at 9:21 p.m. local time on Friday at a hospital in Bangkok. The Queen Mother had been battling multiple illnesses since 2019, including a recent blood infection.
Sirikit was the queen consort to King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who reigned for 70 years before his death in 2016, and is the mother of the current monarch, King Maha Vajiralongkorn.
