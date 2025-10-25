Thailand Mourns the Passing of Queen Mother Sirikit

Thailand is mourning the loss of Queen Mother Sirikit, who died at the age of 93, according to a report from the BBC citing the Thai Royal Household Bureau.

Her passing occurred peacefully at 9:21 p.m. local time on Friday at a hospital in Bangkok. The Queen Mother had been battling multiple illnesses since 2019, including a recent blood infection.

Sirikit was the queen consort to King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who reigned for 70 years before his death in 2016, and is the mother of the current monarch, King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

